Deadline looming for Montreal owners of pit bull-type dogs to obtain special permit

The deadline for owners of pit bulls and dogs of similar breeds to apply for a special permit is fast approaching.

Owners have less than a week with the due date set for March 31.

In addition, a bylaw requires that pit-bull-type dogs must wear a muzzle when outside, be supervised by an adult and must be kept on a leash no longer than 1.25 metres.

READ MORE: ‘Zero tolerance for dog attacks’: Montreal imposes strict animal rules, focuses on pit bulls

Some dog owners don’t believe these steps are necessary.

“The problem is not the dog — the problem is the owner,” dog owner Simon Trottier said.

The City of Montreal insists they’ve done what they can to keep the population safe.

“The city has done everything in its power to avoid those dangers,” City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said.

READ MORE: Montreal SPCA puts city on notice regarding pit bulls

Those who need to apply for the special permit have been feeling the effects of the bylaw.

“I feel sad,” said Lyne Groulx, who owns a pit-bull-type dog. “I can’t even play frisbee with [my dog] anymore in my yard because he needs to wear a muzzle.”

Failure to apply for the special permit or to ignore the bylaw can result in hefty fines and an owner’s dog can be seized.