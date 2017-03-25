‘Proactive’ patrol leads Edmonton police to stolen property
A 20-year-old woman has been arrested after police recovered more than $5,000 worth of stolen property from a vehicle Friday.
Officers in the Southeast Division were conducting proactive patrols near 90 Avenue and 50 Street Friday when they spotted a stolen vehicle parked outside an area convenience store.
Upon further investigation, police found stolen property inside the vehicle that included a mountain bike, tools, and identification documents.
Police also recovered eight grams of methamphetamine and other pills.
Jayden Tebb-Hartman faces several charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000.
