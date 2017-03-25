Game on as the West Island Lakers Basketball Association hosts provincial championship

The best female basketball players in the province take to the court in Pointe-Claire this weekend for the Ligue Féminine de Basketball du Québec’s provincial championships.

The all-girl league is celebrating its 39th season and this year, the West Island Lakers Basketball Association (WILBA), was chosen to host the provincial tournament.

“We’re pleased to host it here at the John Rennie High School, home of the West Island Lakers,” Lakers president Anthony Metrakos said.

WILBA is Quebec’s largest basketball association, with 900 kids — both boys and girls — playing in the league.

For Metrakos, it’s all about the kids.

“We love making sure the kids have the right place to play, get to showcase their skills and their love for basketball,” he said. “This is what this weekend will do for the top-level girls in the province.”

The stands in the gyms were full for Saturday morning’s games, a trend Metrakos hoped would continue.

“We’ve got games all weekend. It’s just the [last] four in the finals so it’s top-level basketball for girls,” he said.

The tournament features girls aged 12 to 18 in their respective categories, including Bantam, Midget and Juvenile.

For those wanting to take in the action and cheer on local teams, admission at the door is $5.