Police seeking 18-year-old man wanted in North York sexual assault

Toronto Police are searching for an 18-year-old male suspect after a sexual assault involving a firearm in North York.

Police allege that a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Thursday in an apartment unit in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.

It is alleged that the man held a firearm to the girl’s head and told her she could not leave the apartment.

She called police as soon as she was able to leave.

Police were unable to locate the man and a search warrant was executed at the unit, where a replica firearm was located.

Police have identified the suspect as Anthony Pulido, of Toronto. Police confirmed to Global News that he and the victim knew each other.

He is described as 5’4″, 145 lbs., with a light complexion, medium build, mid-length black hair and brown eyes.

Pulido is wanted for pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for commiting an offence, sexual assult, secretly recording a person for a sexual purpose, theft under $5000, forcible confinement and assault.

Police have released his photograph and warn he may be trying to flee the country.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).