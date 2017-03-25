Canucks
Canucks sign Brock Boeser to entry-level deal

By Staff The Canadian Press

Brock Boeser was chosen 23rd overall by the Vancouver Canucks during the first round of the 2015 NHL draft,

VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Canucks signed forward Brock Boeser to an entry-level contract on Saturday.

The 20-year-old from the University of North Dakota had 34 points (16-18) in 32 games this season. He missed six games with a wrist injury.

Boeser, a native of Burnsville, Minn., helped the United States win bronze at the 2016 world junior hockey championship.

The Canucks selected him with the 23rd overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

