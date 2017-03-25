Toronto Maple Leafs continue playoff push against Buffalo Sabres Saturday night

The Toronto Maple Leafs have caught the full attention of hockey fans around the city and the GTA, as they look to make the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Toronto is currently riding a three-game winning streak and they are just six points back of the Montreal Canadiens for top spot in the NHL’s Atlantic Division.

The Leafs have nine games remaining this season and if they make the post-season, it would be the first time since 2013, when they were defeated by the Boston Bruins in the opening round of the NHL playoffs, after blowing a 4-1 lead in game 7, losing by a final score of 5-4.

The Maple Leafs are holding on to third spot in the Atlantic and have a three-point edge over the New York Islanders, who are currently tied with the Bruins but hold the tiebreaker for the second wildcard.

The Leafs look to continue their roll Saturday night when they head down the QEW to Buffalo to face the Sabres at 7 p.m. ET.