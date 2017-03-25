Turcot Interchange to be avoided during dismantling of Highway 720 East

While Montreal-area motorists are now accustomed to road closures due to ongoing work on the Turcot Interchange, this weekend might prove especially difficult for those trying to navigate all the detours.

The road closures are necessary to allow crews to finish tearing down the remaining structure of eastbound Highway 720.

The on-ramp leading to eastbound Highway 20 towards eastbound Route 136 will be completely closed off until Monday at 5 a.m.

As will the on-ramp to the southbound Highway 15 in the direction of the eastbound Route 136.

Eastbound Route 136 will be completely closed to traffic between the Turcot Interchange and the entrances from Notre-Dame and De la Cathédrale streets.

To get to downtown Montreal, motorists are being asked to use Highway 15 South and the Bonaventure Expressway.

In case of inclement weather, the work could be pushed back to a further date.