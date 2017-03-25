Charges laid after fatal collision in Clinton, Ont.

Huron County OPP have laid charges against both the driver and owner of a Chevrolet Malibu which drove into the path of an armoured vehicle in December just north of Clinton.

The resulting collision took the life of Bethany Blanchard of Clinton, the only passenger in the sedan.

The Malibu was travelling south on London Rd on December 6th when the driver, 19-year-old Nicholas Dimmers of Goderich, pulled onto the shoulder to pass stopped traffic. As the vehicle returned to the roadway, the driver lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic where it was struck by an armoured vehicle travelling north.

OPP investigators determined the sedan had safety issues and was not fit to be on the roadway.

OPP have charged Nicholas Dimmers with careless driving and for driving with a suspended license. The owner of the vehicle, 19-year-old Zachery Fairbanks from Central Huron has also been charged with permit operation of an unsafe vehicle.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court in Goderich May 2.