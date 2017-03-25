Cape Breton pair charged with animal cruelty

The Nova Scotia SPCA says a 28-year-old woman from Sydney and a 30-year-old man from Boulardrie, N.S., are facing charges under the Animal Protection Act.

The SPCA says three dogs were seized from a property in Boulardrie early in March. One of the dogs showed signs of severe distress including; severe emaciation, inability to walk and was suffering from seizures.

“Sadly that dog had to be humanely euthanized,” said Jo-Anne Landsburg, Chief Provincial Inspector of the NS SPCA. “Fortunately, the other two dogs were in reasonable condition.”

Tiffany Diflavio and Brent MacSween are each accused of causing distress to their dogs and failing to provide medical attention to a dog. They are scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on May 4.

The SPCA urges anyone who witnesses animal cruelty to contact their confidential toll free hotline at: 1-888-703-7722.

