Canada
March 25, 2017 9:36 am

One person killed in a single vehicle rollover

By Global News

The logo of the Halton Regional Police.

Halton Regional Police / Twitter
A A

Halton Regional Police say one person has been killed following a single vehicle rollover in Burlington.

The incident happened at around 6 a.m. Saturday morning on Walkers Line, south of Britannia Road.

Police have the area closed off at this time for an investigation.

More to follow…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Britannia Road
Burlington
Crash
Halton Regional Police
Single vehicle rollover
Walkers Line

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News