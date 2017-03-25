One person killed in a single vehicle rollover
Halton Regional Police say one person has been killed following a single vehicle rollover in Burlington.
The incident happened at around 6 a.m. Saturday morning on Walkers Line, south of Britannia Road.
Police have the area closed off at this time for an investigation.
More to follow…
