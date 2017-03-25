No winner in Friday night’s $15M Lotto Max jackpot draw
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday’s night Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot was set at an estimated $15 million.
The numbers for Friday night’s draw were 16, 19, 21, 32, 37, 39, 45 and the bonus number was 26.
The next Lotto Max jackpot draw will be on March 31 and will be worth an estimated $24 million.
