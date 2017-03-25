Kelowna Rockets shutout Kamloops Blazers in game one

The Kelowna Rockets blasted the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 in game one of their 2017 WHL Playoff series Friday night.

Carsen Twarynski opened up scoring late in the first period and Tomas Soustal widened the lead to 2-0 just 18 seconds later.

Reid Gardiner scored on the power play in the second period, while Twarynski also took advantage of a power play for his second goal of the night and fourth point for Kelowna.

The Rockets were relentless, out-shooting the Blazers 48-15.

Game two takes place Saturday at Prospera Place. Games three and four are Tuesday and Wednesday in Kamloops.