Sports
March 25, 2017 2:01 am
Updated: March 25, 2017 2:02 am

Kelowna Rockets shutout Kamloops Blazers in game one

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Carsen Twarynski says the Rockets will continue to keep the pressure on the Blazers through the series.

Bryon McLuckie/ Global Okanagan
A A

The Kelowna Rockets blasted the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 in game one of their 2017 WHL Playoff series Friday night.

Carsen Twarynski opened up scoring late in the first period and Tomas Soustal widened the lead to 2-0 just 18 seconds later.

Reid Gardiner scored on the power play in the second period, while Twarynski also took advantage of a power play for his second goal of the night and fourth point for Kelowna.

The Rockets were relentless, out-shooting the Blazers 48-15.

Game two takes place Saturday at Prospera Place. Games three and four are Tuesday and Wednesday in Kamloops.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Carsen Twarynski
Kamloops Blazers
Kelowna Rockets
Playoffs
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News