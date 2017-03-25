35-year-old man dead in rollover west of Calgary

One man is dead following a single vehicle rollover that happened at around 8 p.m. on Eagle Hill Road Friday, about one kilometer north of Highway 1A.

Two ambulances from Stoney Nakoda First Nation responded to the scene, according to a spokesperson with Emergency Medical Services.

A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also in the vehicle. She was brought to a Calgary hospital in stable, non life-threatening condition.

Eagle Hill Road is about a one hour drive west of Calgary.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the rollover.