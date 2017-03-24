Crime
March 24, 2017 11:11 pm
Updated: March 24, 2017 11:21 pm

Several people pepper sprayed at Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto police say they received reports that 30 to 40 people were pepper sprayed at Yonge-Dundas Square late Friday night.

The incident happened on the northeast corner of the intersection around 9:45 p.m.

Const. David Hopkinson said some of the people who were affected may have left the area without receiving treatment.

“Officers have showed up and we have not found 30 to 40 people, but we have found some people suffering the effects of pepper spray,” he said.

He says there were reports of two people fleeing the scene northbound, before being lost in the Ryerson area.

Police are yet to release suspect information.

