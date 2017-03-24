CFL Week’s FanFest called a success

It’s a touchdown for football fans. CFL Week’s FanFest offered the chance to get up close and personal with some of the league’s biggest stars.

More than 50 players from different teams across the league are in Regina this week signing autographs, answering questions and meeting fans.

“The fans are always in awe of the players. They’re our star athletes. They do a really amazing things on and off the field,” Grey Cup director Celine Seguin said.

“But the players coming into Regina in the off-season, you don’t think there would be a lot of excitement, but they’ve been wowed from start to finish.”

More than 5,000 people had already been through the doors on Friday afternoon, Seguin said.

“I’ve been around the CFL for 15 years and hands down this is the best event I’ve ever been to,” former CFL player Davis Sanchez said.

It’s the first year for CFL week and many people agree the Queen City was the right choice.

“This is home base for the CFL. There’s a lot of great fans in the CFL, but Rider Nation is definitely top when it comes to that,” Sanchez said.

“They put it in the right place obviously. The turnout’s been fantastic, and I love it,” Rider fan Nelson Hackewich said.

FanFest continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Evraz Place.