Small businesses in rural Alberta get $110K boost

The province of Alberta is funding a new program to help entrepreneurs start up and grow their businesses.

The Community Futures Network of Alberta is part of the NDP government’s attempt to try and diversify the provincial economy.

Minister of Economic Development Deron Bilous announced almost $110,000 for training workshops to help entrepreneurs in rural Alberta turn their ideas for new products or services into a business.

Money is also earmarked for the NextStep summit, which brings entrepreneurs and business experts together.

“They either need some help with technology, HR, building a strategic plan, they may need financing,” said Patti-Jay Powell, executive director at the Community Futures Centre West. “The summit will help address those factors for growth.”

Bilous said the workshop trainers provide mentorship, training and advice for businesses.

“We know that businesses that have that kind of support are much more successful,” he said.

Bilous also announced $16,500 for the Cochrane Community Dollar Project.

The local currency project involves printing “Cochrane dollars” for people to use at local retailers. The initiative is a partnership between Cochrane, ATB Financial and the Cochrane Monetary Foundation.

“The idea is: we create our own currency,” Cochrane Mayor Ivan Brooker said. “Then when you’re here, you go out and experience some of our stores and what we have to offer.”