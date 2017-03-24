Winnipeg Jets bring up Brenden Kichton while Manitoba Moose fill hole with Tim Daly

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets needed more help for their badly depleted blueline on Friday.

The Jets recalled defenceman Brenden Kichton from the Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis. It’s still not clear why the Jets needed another defenceman as they close out their two game California road trip later on Friday. But his services could be required after Dustin Byfuglien didn’t take a shift in the final 4:48 of their loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Kichton, 24, is in his fourth professional season. He was called up by the Jets last season but didn’t appear in any games. He has no goals and 18 assists in 54 games with the Moose this season. Kichton was drafted by the Jets in the seventh round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

The Jets are already without five of their regular defenceman with Tyler Myers, Toby Enstrom, Jacob Trouba, Paul Postma and Ben Chiarot all sitting out in Thursday’s loss.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets call up defenceman Nelson Nogier

It’s another blow for the Moose who are currently missing defencemen Julian Melchiori, Nelson Nogier and Brian Strait who all remain up with the Jets.

To fill the hole left by Kichton the Moose signed blueliner Tim Daly to a professional tryout agreement. The 25-year-old had nine goals and 26 assists in 54 games with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL.

The Moose close out an eight game homestand on Friday against the Milwaukee Admirals.