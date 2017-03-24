RCMP search for credit card fraudster

Kelowna RCMP are hoping someone can identify the person in these surveillance photos as a person of interest in the use of a stolen credit card.

A home on Guisachan Place was broken into on Feb. 3.

Robbers came in through a rear basement window and left with items including a marble jewelry box, a Dell laptop, and a Magellan GPS.

A Mastercard was also taken and the tap feature was used at several local businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.