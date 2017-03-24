RCMP search for credit card fraudster
A A
Kelowna RCMP are hoping someone can identify the person in these surveillance photos as a person of interest in the use of a stolen credit card.
A home on Guisachan Place was broken into on Feb. 3.
Robbers came in through a rear basement window and left with items including a marble jewelry box, a Dell laptop, and a Magellan GPS.
A Mastercard was also taken and the tap feature was used at several local businesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.