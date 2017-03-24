Crime
March 24, 2017 6:05 pm
Updated: March 24, 2017 6:10 pm

RCMP search for credit card fraudster

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

Kelowna RCMP are hoping someone can identify the person in these surveillance photos as a person of interest in the use of a stolen credit card.

A home on Guisachan Place was broken into on Feb. 3.

Robbers came in through a rear basement window and left with items including a marble jewelry box, a Dell laptop, and a Magellan GPS.

A Mastercard was also taken and the tap feature was used at several local businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime Stoppers
Fraud
Kelowna
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News