Kelowna Rockets Dillon Dube signed to Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have signed Dillon Dube to a three-year deal.

Dube, 19, was drafted by the Flames in the second round, 56th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Dube is in his third season with the Kelowna Rockets and has amassed 63 goals and 85 assists for 148 points in 150 games.

The 5’11, 186 lb forward from Cochrane, AB helped the rockets win the WHL Championship in the 2014-2015 season.

He also played on Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship this year and brought home a silver medal.