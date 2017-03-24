Woman, 28, charged in connection with a string of thefts in southwestern Ontario

After reports of thefts in Middlesex Centre, the OPP and London police have arrested and charged a 28-year-old woman.

According to officials, a stolen vehicle with stolen licence plates was seen in the area of Stanley Street and Horn Street on March 18.

The Community Foot Patrol Unit arrested the female in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

According to police, a variety of stolen items from London, Komoka, Kilworth and Ilderton were recovered:

2015 Kia Soul valued at $10,000

2 Ontario Licence Plates valued at $100

.4 g of methamphetamine valued at $40

Pepper spray

Total of 14 identity documents belonging to eight individuals

Chequebooks

Police have charged a woman with no fixed address with the following offences:

Possession of prop​erty obtained by crime over $5000, contrary to section 354(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, contrary to section 354(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Two counts of breach of recognizance, contrary to section 145(3) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, contrary to section 92(2) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Possess identity document, contrary to section 56.1(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Possession of a schedule I substance, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent online to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.