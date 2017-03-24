Vaughan man, 27, charged in online child luring and extortion investigation

A 27-year-old Vaughan man is facing several charges in connection with an online child luring, pornography and extortion investigation.

York Regional Police began their investigation in September after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre in Ottawa.

The NCECC believed a person in York Region was extorting a teenage girl into sending him sexual photos and videos of herself.

Investigators determined the suspect’s location in Vaughan and executed search warrants, arresting a male suspect.

“Based on evidence found in the investigation, officers believe that the accused has been active on Internet chat sites looking for children and teenage victims to obtain sexual material, videos and images,” York police said in a press release.

The man allegedly used the email address kingcheetah01@hotmail.com online.

Muhammad Luqman Rana, 27, of Vaughan has been charged with extortion, luring a child, voyeurism, invitation to sexual touching, and both making and possession of child pornography.

Rana is scheduled to appear at a Newmarket court on April 18.

Police say there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who had contact with the accused to come forward.

Police can be contacted at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7078 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

York police remind the public to exercise caution when using the Internet, social media and online classifieds.