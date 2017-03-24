Canada
March 24, 2017 4:36 pm
Updated: March 24, 2017 4:37 pm

Nova Scotia nixes license plate bearing man’s surname ‘Grabher’

By Staff The Canadian Press

Lorne Grabher displays his personalized licence plate in Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday, March 24, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
HALIFAX – The Nova Scotia government has withdrawn a man’s eponymous personalized licence plate, saying Lorne Grabher’s surname is offensive to women.

Grabher says he put his last name on the licence plate in 1991 as a gift for his late father’s birthday, and says the province’s refusal to renew the plate late last year is unfair and discriminatory.

Transport Department spokesman Brian Taylor says he understands Grabher is a surname, but notes this context isn’t available to the general public who view it.

In addition, he says the department received a complaint in December from a citizen who described it as being hateful towards women and promoting violence against women.

Taylor says licence plate applications include a notice to applicants that the province can refuse the personalized plates on the basis that the wording is socially unacceptable, offensive or not in good taste.

Grabher says that he is pursuing possible legal options.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

