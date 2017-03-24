Canada
March 24, 2017

Saskatchewan EI numbers drop in January

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

The number of people in Saskatchewan receiving EI in January dropped.

There were less people in Saskatchewan receiving regular employment (EI) benefits in January 2017.

Statistics Canada reported on Thursday that 19,300 people were receiving benefits in January, down 1.9 per cent from the previous month.

The numbers decreased in all areas of the province with the exception of Regina, where it increased by 3.8 per cent from Janaury.

On a year-over-year basis, the number of beneficiaries rose by 23.1 per cent, the second highest percentage increase in the country next to Alberta, which grew by 41.2 per cent in the past year.

