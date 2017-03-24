Regina police looking for 7-year-old boy

Police in Regina are searching for a seven-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday.

John Cadence Stonechild was last seen in the 1300 block of Robinson Street around 3:30 p.m. CT on March 23.

Stonechild was supposed to have stayed at school to watch a game. Family members became concerned when he didn’t return home for supper so they started looking for him.

Stonechild is about 4’7,” and weighs about 70 pounds. He has brown eyes and black brush-cut hair. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey pants. The pants and the sweatshirt had the word “Jaguar” on them. He was also wearing black, blue and red runners.

Police do not believe Stonechild has been harmed, but say this is unusual behavior and they want to find him due to his age.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-775-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.