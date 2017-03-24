Manitoba RCMP officer used reasonable force during 2016 arrest: IIU

The force used by an RCMP officer in Portage la Prairie during an arrest where a man’s collarbone was broken was deemed reasonable by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU).

On September 20, 2016 an RCMP officer noticed a car driving erratically and attempted to pull it over using its emergency lights. The suspect vehicle ran off the road into a ditch. Three people attempted to flee the area and the officer pursued one of them.

The officer grabbed the man’s left arm while running across rough terrain and fell on top of him. The man was handcuffed and began complaining about feeling unwell. He was then brought to the hospital where it was found his collarbone had been broken in the altercation.

The IIU investigation found that the officer did not use excessive or unnecessary force.