Cutrara cheat sheet – March 24th 2017
Remembering an old friend & exit albums
Kelly lost and old friend last nigh while listening to Bruce Springsteen’s Born to run. Kelly shares her exit album and gets yours:
Trending Topix
What’s going on at the Brunny? & Who’s not dead yet?
Chreston’s Cuts
Trending Topix
The Godfather is 45 today
Kelly and Chris keep find themselves quoting this classic film.
Here’s Kelly’s go to Godfather line when the desert comes around:
Chris leans on this one when he’s leaning on his friends and family:
What movie line do you find yourself quoting all the time?
