Blogs
March 24, 2017 5:16 pm

Cutrara cheat sheet – March 24th 2017

By
A A

Remembering an old friend & exit albums

Kelly lost and old friend last nigh while listening to Bruce Springsteen’s Born to run. Kelly shares her exit album and gets yours:

Trending Topix

What’s going on at the Brunny? & Who’s not dead yet?

Chreston’s Cuts

Trending Topix

The Godfather is 45 today

Kelly and Chris keep find themselves quoting this classic film.
Here’s Kelly’s go to Godfather line when the desert comes around:

Chris leans on this one when he’s leaning on his friends and family:

What movie line do you find yourself quoting all the time?

Listen to the Kelly Cutrara Show live, 2-4pm weekdays on AM640!

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News