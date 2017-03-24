Seth Meyers accuses Donald Trump of stealing ‘SNL’s’ ‘Weekend Update’ bits

On Thursday’s episode of Late Night, Seth Meyers joked that he didn’t mind when U.S. President Donald Trump “talked dirty with Billy Bush” or told Russia to “‘hack his 2016 Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton’s emails.”

He did take issue with Trump “stealing bits” from the “Weekend Update” segment on Saturday Night Live.

Meyers referenced Trump’s controversial claims in an interview with Time magazine.

He defended his many statements to Time‘s Washington bureau chief Michael Scherer for the magazine’s cover story, titled Is Truth Dead?, with as straightforward an answer as one could give:

“I’m a very instinctual person, but my instinct turns out to be right,” said Trump defiantly. “Hey, look, in the meantime, I guess I can’t be doing so badly, because I’m president, and you’re not.”

Meyers believes that Trump’s answer sounds suspiciously familiar to Chevy Chase’s recurring SNL “Weekend Update” gag line, “I’m Chevy Chase and you’re not.”

“Also, I happen to know this isn’t the first time you’ve done this!” Meyers added before playing an SNL clip reporting the “fake news.”

Trump has previously admitted to watching SNL.

In an interview with Matt Lauer on the Today show in December, Trump went off on SNL’s multiple skits depicting him, even attacking actor Alec Baldwin, who’s famously been portraying the golden-haired president.

Trump called the comedy show “terrible,” and Baldwin’s impersonations “mean-spirited” and “biased.”

SNL has also mocked Trump’s tendency to tweet impulsively, and the show hit the mark when he proceeded to tweet angrily at the show.

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

Meyers anchored Weekend Update for eight seasons during his time on Saturday Night Live.

With files from Chris Jancelewicz