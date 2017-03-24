Lifestyle
March 24, 2017 9:37 am
Updated: March 24, 2017 9:42 am

5 Calgary and area golf courses open this weekend

By Online Reporter  Global News

Fox Hollow Golf Course in Calgary opens on Friday, March 24, 2017.

Facebook / Fox Hollow Golf Course
At least three Calgary golf courses will be open this weekend thanks to the warm spring weather.

Both Fox Hollow Golf Course in the city’s northeast and Blue Devil Golf Course in the southeast will be open on Friday.

On its Facebook page, Fox Hollow advised they would be using temporary greens. A round of 18 holes will cost $25 while nine holes will cost $17.

Silverwing Links Golf Course, located on the corner of McKnight Boulevard and Metris Trail N.E., will open on Saturday.

Two other courses just outside of Calgary are also expected to open this weekend: the Links of GlenEagles in Cochrane, Alta., opens on Friday and Boulder Creek Golf Course in Langdon, Alta., opens on Saturday.

