5 Calgary and area golf courses open this weekend

At least three Calgary golf courses will be open this weekend thanks to the warm spring weather.

Both Fox Hollow Golf Course in the city’s northeast and Blue Devil Golf Course in the southeast will be open on Friday.

We are ready for play tomorrow! 8th hole looking 👌Who had March 24th as opening day!? ⛳#LifeIsBetterWithGolf @bluedevilgolf1 pic.twitter.com/SkuKrmKBqm — Blue Devil Golf (@BlueDevilGolf1) March 24, 2017

On its Facebook page, Fox Hollow advised they would be using temporary greens. A round of 18 holes will cost $25 while nine holes will cost $17.

Silverwing Links Golf Course, located on the corner of McKnight Boulevard and Metris Trail N.E., will open on Saturday.

Two other courses just outside of Calgary are also expected to open this weekend: the Links of GlenEagles in Cochrane, Alta., opens on Friday and Boulder Creek Golf Course in Langdon, Alta., opens on Saturday.