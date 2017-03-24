Canadian rock singer Jonas Tomalty guest hosts Global News Morning

Montreal-born and Juno Award nominated Canadian rock singer Jonas Tomalty signed his first record deal right out of high school.

He now performs as part of Jonas & The Massive Attraction.

In his career, Tomalty has performed as an opening act for the likes of Van Halen and Deep Purple.

Tomalty joined Kim Sullivan and Laura Casella as a guest host on Global News Morning in Montreal.

What’s your best memory from the music industry?

When you get your first record contract. Certainly a highlight to the kickoff of my musical career in 1999.

What’s your favourite part of being an artist?

That I get to dream up crazy ideas, songs and wake up the next day and perform them and share them with the world.

@global_montreal guest cohost today is Montrealer + beloved rocker @jtomalty -he is "truly enjoying (himself)" (direct quote) & we are too! pic.twitter.com/FBtfNCcF8T — Kimberley Sullivan (@KimSulli) March 24, 2017

How does it feel to open for some famous bands?

It’s always a blast to be invited to go and tour and warm up the stage for your idols. People you’ve listened to your whole life, you now get to be part of that with them.

What’s your goal for the future?

You learn in the music industry to take it one day at a time. I’m so lucky to do this every day, it would be crazy to be thinking five years ahead.