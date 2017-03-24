World
March 24, 2017 6:57 am

Turkey in talks with aviation authorities to ease conditions of electronics ban

By Staff Reuters

Passengers check-in for UK bound flights at a Turkish Airlines counter at Ataturk International airport in Istanbul, Turkey, March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkey is negotiating with international aviation authorities on easing the conditions of a ban barring passengers from carrying large carry-on electronics on U.S. and Britain-bound flights, Turkish Transportation Minister Ahmet Arslan said on Friday.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday that passengers travelling from specific airports, including Istanbul, could not bring into the main cabin devices larger than a mobile phone such as tablets, laptops and cameras.

Arslan made the comments during an interview with broadcaster NTV.

