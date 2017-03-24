Ontario couple wanted for operating fraudulent investment company in Toronto: police

Toronto police have issued arrest warrants for an Ontario couple they say operated a fraudulent investment company in Toronto and defrauded some investors of their life savings.

Police said a husband-and-wife team set up a financial investment and mortgage brokerage company called Keystone Financial Services in the Warden Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area between 2014 and 2016.

During that time, police said clients were encouraged to invest funds into various financial schemes that turned out to be fake.

Police said they were notified when an investor tried to call the investment company only to find out it had closed down.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 40-year-old Khurt Comrie and 44-year-old Collett Comrie. Both are wanted for fraud over $5,000.

Police said their last known address was in Pickering.

According to the Financial Services Commission of Ontario, Keystone Financial Services had their mortgage brokerage licence revoked on Jan. 12, 2017.

Anyone who believes they may be victims or anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Stewart Fleming at 416-808-7318 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).