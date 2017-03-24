Early morning fire significantly damages Halifax home

There were no injuries in an early morning fire in Halifax’s west end on Friday.

Occupants of a home on the corner of Bayers Road and Romans Avenue managed to escape shortly after the fire broke out.

Chuck Bezanson, division commander for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said firefighters were called to the home shortly before 6 a.m.

“Crews had to advance three fire hoses into the house to extinguish the fire. The fire then went out pretty quickly,” he said

Bezanson described the damage as extensive.

“It’s significant heat and smoke damage to all floors of the house,” he said

You can see he damage from the kitchen window. Fire now out. Investigators now on scene @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/999yRwUD9s — Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) March 24, 2017

Bezanson said it looks as though the fire started in the basement but it’s too early to tell the cause of the blaze.

The investigation is ongoing.