Funeral services to be held today for St. Catharines boy Nathan Dumas

THOROLD, Ont. – Funeral services will be held today for a seven-year-old boy who died last week in St. Catharines, Ont., leading to a murder charge against his stepfather.

Nathan Dumas was rushed to hospital on Friday but died the next day.

Police launched a manhunt for his stepfather, 43-year-old Justin Kuijer.

He was arrested on Tuesday in Kenora, Ont., and appeared in court Thursday to face the allegation.

According to local media reports his case was put over until April 19.

Visitation was held for Dumas on Thursday and his funeral will be held today in Thorold, Ont.

