Kelowna senior disoriented after crashing into building
RCMP and paramedics were called to the alley behind the Scotiabank on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna Thursday were a senior crashed her car.
A witness told Global News the driver first backed into the building from a parking spot then attempted to drive away when she lost control and plowed into the wall.
Jason Ackerman said he went to see if the woman was ok. And while physically uninjured, he said she seemed confused.
Ackerman said the woman wanted to continue on her way home and asked him not to call police.
RCMP did not comment at the scene.
A woman drove into the Napa Auto Parts building on Spall Road Wednesday.
