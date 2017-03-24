Calgary police need help identifying convenience store robbery suspect
Calgary police are investigating two armed robberies that are believed to have been committed by the same person at convenience stores this week.
A man wearing a mask pulled out a knife at a convenience store in the 1400-block of Kensington Road in the city’s northwest at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
The store employee gave him money and the man left the scene.
Then, at 12:50 a.m. on Thursday, investigators believe the same man went to a different convenience store in the 2900-block of 14 Street SW.
He again pulled out a knife, demanded cash and left the store.
Police are asking for help identifying the subject. He’s described as being in his mid-20s, about five feet, eight inches tall with a medium build, deep voice and dark eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.
