Powerplay propels Admirals past Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG – The Milwaukee Admirals took advantage on the man advantage against the Manitoba Moose.

The Admirals struck for three powerplay goals in a convincing 6-2 win over the Moose on Thursday at MTS Centre.

17-year NHL veteran Mike Ribeiro scored twice and also recorded a pair of assists in the Admirals victory. Milwaukee scored five of the first six goals and had a four goal lead just 25 minutes into the hockey game.

“They won the game on their powerplay.” said Moose head coach Pascal Vincent. “Scored three goals on their powerplay. Got to block some shots. We have to do a better job there for sure.”

Kyle Connor and Darren Kramer scored in the loss for Manitoba. Connor has three goals in just his last two games and now has 22 on the season.

Moose goalie Eric Comrie was chased from the game early in the second period after allowing five goals on just 16 shots. Jamie Phillips replaced Comrie and stopped all 15 shots he faced before the Admirals scored into the empty net.

“At the end of the day they played a good game.” said forward JC Lipon. “I don’t think we deserved quite the outcome of what it was though. I think there was some good things, we got some new guys in the lineup, but it was just a frustrating game, that’s for sure.”

Stephen Perfetto had two goals for the Admirals while Pontus Aberg and Frederick Gaudreau also found the net. Marek Mazanec made 26 stops in the win.

With Brendan Lemieux and Quinton Howden both officially done for the season, Francis Beauvillier made his Moose debut. He had six minutes in penalties with one shot on goal and he was a minus-1.

Manitoba has just one win in their last nine games. The Moose and Admirals meet again on Friday as Manitoba closes out their eight game homestand.

