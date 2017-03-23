Stranded Highway 13 drivers prepare for long legal fight

Drivers who were stuck on Highway 13 during the snowstorm on March 15 met Thursday night with lawyers handling one of two class-action lawsuits against the provincial government.

About a hundred people packed into a conference room at the Crowne Plaza on Côte-de-Liesse.

Some came to ask questions and learn from the lawyers.

Others came to hear the stories of people who were trapped on the highway for as long as 12 hours.

“This isn’t about money, it is about making sure that this doesn’t happen again,” explained Marlene Bergman.

Bergman is a driver who’s been named as a plaintiff in the case led by lawyer Joey Zukran.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has apologized for the incident, but those who spent the night on the road say it’s not enough.

“Confidence has been broken, and the blame game they’re playing is really immature. They are legislated to protect us,” said Bergman.

Many at the meeting expressed similar frustrations and concern that it could happen again.

“I saw too many cars abandoned, the government was really lucky that no one got seriously hurt,” said Joe Randisi, who spent nine hours on Highway 13 on the night of the storm.

Tracy Jacobs feels like one of the lucky ones.

She was stuck for six hours, but was eventually allowed on onto the 520 roadway.

Jacobs said she still can’t believe how long it took for emergency crews to send help.

“You have people who have anxiety, heart problems, diabetes, and they didn’t have access to anything,” Jacobs said.

Thursday’s meeting also gave the lawyer handling the case a chance to gather evidence.

Drivers brought videos and pictures of their experiences along with them.

The court still has to approve a class action lawsuit before it can move forward through the courts.

Zukran expects that process to take at least a year.