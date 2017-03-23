Calgary Stampede chuckwagon auction proceeds up slightly from 2016
It came right down to the wire but the annual Calgary Stampede chuckwagon canvas auction just edged out the total raised a year ago.
Bidders pledged $2.42 million to win the right to advertise on canvas tarps on the 36 chuckwagons that will compete in 10 days of racing in July.
Last year’s auction raised just under $2.3 million, the worst showing since 2010, when it brought in $1.97 million.
Watch below: The annual Calgary Stampede chuckwagon canvas auction is considered to be a barometer of Calgary’s economy.
The top bid of $110,000 bought rights on the wagon driven by 12-time champion Kelly Sutherland, the sentimental favourite because he is retiring after this year’s event.
The auction, considered a bellwether for Alberta’s oilpatch optimism, takes place as crude prices have been lingering below the US$50 per barrel mark, though nearly US$10 above what they were at this time last year.
The record year was 2012, when bidders pledged just over $4 million or an average of $112,000 for each rig.
