Calgary Stampede

More
Canada
March 23, 2017 10:01 pm
Updated: March 23, 2017 10:02 pm

Calgary Stampede chuckwagon auction proceeds up slightly from 2016

By Dan Healing The Canadian Press

The 2017 Calgary Stampede chuckwagon canvas auction just edged out the total raised a year ago.

Jayme Doll, Global News
A A

It came right down to the wire but the annual Calgary Stampede chuckwagon canvas auction just edged out the total raised a year ago.

Bidders pledged $2.42 million to win the right to advertise on canvas tarps on the 36 chuckwagons that will compete in 10 days of racing in July.

Last year’s auction raised just under $2.3 million, the worst showing since 2010, when it brought in $1.97 million.

Watch below: The annual Calgary Stampede chuckwagon canvas auction is considered to be a barometer of Calgary’s economy.

The top bid of $110,000 bought rights on the wagon driven by 12-time champion Kelly Sutherland, the sentimental favourite because he is retiring after this year’s event.

The auction, considered a bellwether for Alberta’s oilpatch optimism, takes place as crude prices have been lingering below the US$50 per barrel mark, though nearly US$10 above what they were at this time last year.

READ MORE: Reality check: Alberta needs some luck with budget betting on $68 oil

The record year was 2012, when bidders pledged just over $4 million or an average of $112,000 for each rig.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Calgary Stampede
Calgary Stampede Tarp Auction
Canvas Auction
chuckwagon canvas
Chuckwagon Canvas Auction
Kelly Sutherland
Tarp Auction

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News