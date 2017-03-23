1 dead after vehicle hits stationary rail car in Fort Saskatchewan
A A
One person was killed after a vehicle collided with a stationary rail car in Fort Saskatchewan on Wednesday morning.
RCMP were called to the crash on Highway 15 near 125 Street at around 11:30 a.m.
Police said a vehicle left the highway and ran into a stationary rail car.
The person in the vehicle was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
The person’s identity was not released by RCMP. The crash is still under investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.