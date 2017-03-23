Traffic
March 23, 2017 9:44 pm

1 dead after vehicle hits stationary rail car in Fort Saskatchewan

One person was killed after a vehicle collided with a stationary rail car in Fort Saskatchewan on Wednesday morning.

RCMP were called to the crash on Highway 15 near 125 Street at around 11:30 a.m.

Police said a vehicle left the highway and ran into a stationary rail car.

The person in the vehicle was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The person’s identity was not released by RCMP. The crash is still under investigation.

