Canada
March 23, 2017 9:22 pm

B.C. judge faces complaint after remarks about the length of a sex assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press

Peter Leask, QC, is shown on Oct. 12, 2005 during the release of the final report of the BC Justice Review Task Force Street Crime Reform Working Group.

Ian Lindsay/Vancouver Sun via CP
A A

British Columbia’s attorney general says comments attributed to a judge about the number of days that should be allotted to hear a sexual assault case have led to a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.

Charges in the case were stayed by the Crown on Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops.

Attorney General Suzanne Anton did not say who filed the complaint against Justice Peter Leask.

She says the comments did not impact the outcome in the case.

Kamloops This Week quotes Leask as saying he needed to return to work in Vancouver as he discussed shortening the scheduled two-week trial to one week because of a shortage of judges.

READ MORE: Bill calling for sexual assault education for judges to be fast-traced through House of Commons

He also mentions preferring to sleep in his own bed in Vancouver.

Anton says the complaint meets the criteria for the council to review the matter.

Bruce Cohen, a former judge who serves as spokesman for the B.C. Supreme Court, says he didn’t have a response to an inquiry for comment.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
judge peter leask
judge peter leask complaint
judge peter leask sex assault trial
judge peter leask sexual assault trial length
peter leask
peter leask sex assault trial
peter leask sex assault trial length
peter leask sexual assault trial length

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News