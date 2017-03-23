B.C. judge faces complaint after remarks about the length of a sex assault trial

British Columbia’s attorney general says comments attributed to a judge about the number of days that should be allotted to hear a sexual assault case have led to a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.

Charges in the case were stayed by the Crown on Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops.

Attorney General Suzanne Anton did not say who filed the complaint against Justice Peter Leask.

She says the comments did not impact the outcome in the case.

Kamloops This Week quotes Leask as saying he needed to return to work in Vancouver as he discussed shortening the scheduled two-week trial to one week because of a shortage of judges.

READ MORE: Bill calling for sexual assault education for judges to be fast-traced through House of Commons

He also mentions preferring to sleep in his own bed in Vancouver.

Anton says the complaint meets the criteria for the council to review the matter.

Bruce Cohen, a former judge who serves as spokesman for the B.C. Supreme Court, says he didn’t have a response to an inquiry for comment.