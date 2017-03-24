Tough questions for Canadians

Khalid Masood, a 52 year old U.K.-born resident is the man who terrorized London, and the world, last Wednesday.

Not someone from a banned country, but someone born and raised within their borders.

How does it change the discussion when a terrorist is radicalized in, and then terrorizes, his own city?

Many say a terrorist is a terrorist no matter where they hail from.

Maybe so.

But how does it change the way we investigate, apprehend, and prosecute them?

They are naturalized citizens.

How does it change the war on terror, and the way we eliminate it?

These are the real tough questions that Canadians, and the world, will have to answer in the very near future.

