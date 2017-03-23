10-year-old ring bearer to make Kentucky couple’s wedding extra special

A long-time Kentucky couple are going to be tying the knot with the assistance of a very special ring bearer.

University of Kentucky basketball player Derek Willis put on the full court press before the Feb. 28 game when he proposed to his long-time girlfriend Keely Potts. She said ‘Yes’ to Willis, but for this couple the day wouldn’t be complete without 10-year-old Zack Pickard.

KSR: Derek Willis just proposed to his girlfriend during the Senior Night ceremony https://t.co/9jXuHSZuNg #BBN pic.twitter.com/rnDZ3tgEBi — UKWildcatSports (@UKWildcatSports) March 1, 2017

They even went so far as to write a poem to Pickard asking for his help to carry the rings.

Pickard is one of only 17 people in the United States with Progeria, otherwise known as ‘aging disease.’

According to the Progeria Research Foundation, people born with the rare fatal genetic condition often look healthy at birth, but later on appear to age at an accelerated rate within the first two years of life.

Meanwhile, Zach is part of a drug trial researching ways to battle the effects of Progeria.

“We are so lucky to have the Progeria Research Foundation because they’re trying to find a cure. A lot of rare diseases don’t have that,” Zach’s mother Tina Pickard told WLEX.

Potts learned of Pickard’s story and contacted the family.

“Keely has a soft spot in her heart for special children and I think it rubbed off on Derek,” Tina said.

Potts and Willis got to know Zach and the three became instant friends.

“He’s been to a few of the games. Keely trots him around like he’s a celebrity,” Tina said.

The big day is scheduled for summer 2018, a day all three are looking forward to.

“It’s just great that somebody is willing, that has the heart to do that for him,” Zach’s dad Brandon said.