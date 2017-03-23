Lethbridge students head to Vimy Ridge for 100th anniversary

Some Lethbridge high school students are set to retrace the footsteps of Canadian soldiers.

A group of students from Catholic Central High School are participating in the 100th anniversary of Canada’s battle at Vimy Ridge.

It’s a military victory many historians consider a defining moment for Canada.

In April 1917, the Canadian Corps seized Vimy Ridge from the Germans, emerging from under the shadow of Britain.

“We always talk about it being the birth of a nation,” social studies teacher Shelley Kirkvold said.

But the First World War battle came at a heavy cost, with almost 4,000 Canadians killed and another 7,000 wounded.

In less than two weeks, 37 students will travel to Europe, joining other schools across Canada to participate in the centennial of Canada’s victory at Vimy Ridge.

“I’ve never been to a war memorial, and I thought it would be cool to learn about Canada’s history,” said Grade 12 student Sergio Loewen-Astorga.

“Growing up, I [was interested in] everything about the First and Second World Wars,” Grade 12 student Lucas Schlumpf said.

The government of Canada designated the milestone as one of the signature events of Canada’s 150th birthday.

“It’s breathtaking in a sense that me and 10,000 other people will be there to remember a moment that defined our country,” Grade 12 student Rebecca Martin said.

During the week-long trip, the students will visit other World War sites, including Juno Beach.

“I have heard that Juno Beach allows them to literally walk on the beach where so many were sacrificed,” Kirkvold said.

The students have been researching soldiers from Alberta who made the ultimate sacrifice and will also be visiting the final resting place of the young heroes, leaving behind ceremonial plaques.

Grade 12 student Sarah Little is hoping to visit the gravesite of one of her relatives, Grey Little, who died in the First World War.

“My dad thinks it’s really cool because he’s tried to do some research on him, but he’s never been able to find much,” Little said.

In light of the recent terrorist attack in London, security measures are being taken into consideration.

“The safety of our students is first and foremost in our minds, Kirkvold said. “Educational First, the company we are travelling with, has done a lot as far as extra security goes.”

Kirkvold hopes the experience will leave a lasting impression on the students, who are following in the footsteps of so many soldiers long ago.

“The greatest hope is that they will become a part of history, and they now have a responsibility to share the legacy with others,” Kirkvold said.