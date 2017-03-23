Asylum seeker who lost fingers crossing border ‘very confident’ after first refugee hearing

WINNIPEG — Seidu Mohammed crossed the border at Emerson three months ago with dreams of becoming a soccer coach in Winnipeg. Mohammed is from Ghana, and on Thursday afternoon he had his refugee hearing.

“I don’t have much to say, I am waiting for a decision,” Mohammed said as he left the hearing that was closed to the public.

“I am very confident I can make it.”

Mohammed’s lawyer told Global News that his asylum application won’t be completed for another six weeks as the review board needs to consider all evidence before making the decision.

Mohammed crossed the border near Emerson, Manitoba with another man from Ghana, Razak Iyal, on Christmas Eve. Both Mohammed and Iyal endured freezing temperatures and lost all of their fingers to frostbite.

They said if it wasn’t for a Canadian truck driver who stopped for them and called 9-1-1, they would have died.

Mohammed was the first of the two men to have his hearing as he applied for refugee status Thursday afternoon.