Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday March 24, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5am:

The next wave of valley showers and mountain snow will fall this morning when the next weather system tracks into BC. The precipitation will ease off this afternoon.

The low will shift east tonight and Saturday, and sunny breaks return for the weekend.

On Sunday, expect increasing cloud in anticipation for the next low. Showers will return Sunday night and Monday.

Today’s daytime high range: 6 to 12C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong