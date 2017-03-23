Lethbridge College Aggie Club hosts Ag Awareness Day to promote agriculture

Agriculture is in Morgan Klaiber’s blood. The Lethbridge College student ranches near Medicine Hat with her dad and grandfather.

Klaiber is enrolled in Lethbridge College’s Agriculture Animal Science program, and is the president of the campus’ Aggie Club, which aims to promote agriculture within the school and its wider community.

“Oh, it means so much to me,” Klaiber said. “Before I actually came into this program, I was going to be a teacher, [but] I realized what I really love teaching about is my story and what I do. It’s a real pleasure to… be able to talk about what I do and what I love.

About 60 students are taking part in the Aggie Club this year — the group recently hosted Ag Awareness Day, with the mission of showcasing agriculture to fellow students and staff.

“We want to try and bridge the rural and urban divide here at the college and in general,” Klaiber said. “As generations go by, more and more people become distant from the farm and aren’t a part of it and don’t have relatives and grandparents that are involved with it anymore, so most people don’t even understand where their food comes from or how it’s produced or why we have to do the things we do [as farmers].”

According to Statistics Canada, from 2006 to 2011, the number of reported farm operators decreased by over 13.4 per cent.

Tom Reinhardt, another Aggie Club member, said the event offers a hands-on experience without having to leaving campus to learn more about farming.

“Some of the people walking by, they have never seen or been within 100 feet of [cows and horses], so it’s really exciting for them to come and be around [the animals] and pet them.”