March 23, 2017 8:11 pm
Updated: March 23, 2017 8:17 pm

John Oakley Show – Thursday March 23, 2017

Liberal candidate Mitzie Hunter

Oakley focuses on your children today as the show takes on prayer rooms, travel bans and a school project interrupted by cops with guns!

Sue-Ann Levy Thursday edition

Who’s talking? Protesters at Ezra Levant’s Ryerson Speech and another Imam accused of hate speech.

Toronto cracking down on towing kickbacks

The president of the provincial towing association Joey Gagne joins the show who says that any under ground practices is the fault of the the city and its capped fees — which are much lower than those charged in other GTA municipalities.

Province endorses Muslim prayer in schools

Education Minister, Mitzie Hunter, describes how our province is build on individual freedoms as she explains her support for Muslim prayer rooms in the province’s schools

Police draw weapons on boy in park carrying costume gun

Parents are upset after Hamilton police drew weapons on their 12 year old boy with toy gun in a Hamilton park. The police service says officers acted according to training. Joey Nicol, the boys mother joins the John Oakley Show to talk about how the police approached her son.

Topics worthy of discussion

Karlene Nation and Vince Gasparro take aim at whether prayer in schools is a protected right.

