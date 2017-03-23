Calgary child killer Harold Smeltzer to continue receiving weekend passes

The pedophile who drowned a five-year-old Calgary girl and stuffed her body in a garbage can will continue to get one weekend pass each month.

The Parole Board of Canada first granted that freedom to Harold Smeltzer in October 2016. The passes include overnight leaves.

He is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in the death of Kimmie Thompson.

Watch below from October 2016: Kimmie Thompson’s mother questions why her daughter’s killer is being allowed out unsupervised. Nancy Hixt reports.

She was kidnapped on her way to a southwest Calgary kindergarten, in one of the first times she had ever gone by herself.

Back in October, Kimmie’s mother Evelyn Thompson spoke with Global News.

“It makes me sick actually…sick to my stomach because I’m so afraid that it’s going to happen again to somebody else and nobody – nobody – should have to go through what our family has gone through,” she said.

Smeltzer has been on day parole since 2008, except for a three-month span in 2012 when his parole was shortly revoked after officials found a video in his possession that contained sexually explicit content.

The Parole Board says he continues to work in a casual capacity and he will continue to have several conditions attached to his parole, including possible curfew checks by police.

The 61-year-old can’t be around anyone under the age of 18 unless they are accompanied by an adult who is aware of his criminal history. He must also have approval from his parole supervisor.

He can’t be anywhere children congregate and is not allowed to access pornography or contact his victims or victims’ families.

He is to report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships with individuals who have responsibility for children.

Smeltzer’s case will be reviewed again in six months.

With files from Global’s Nancy Hixt