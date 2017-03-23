Calgary school board says student trip outside London not impacted by U.K. Parliament attack

The Calgary Board of Education says a group of students on a trip to the United Kingdom is safe after four people were killed in what police have called a “terrorist incident” outside of the U.K. Parliament Wednesday.

The student group is made of up teens from two high schools. The group is travelling in an area about three hours north of London.

“Principals from both high schools have been in contact with the group and sent messages home yesterday letting parents know that the students are safe and that their travel itinerary is proceeding as planned,” CBE spokesperson Megan Geyer told Global News Thursday.

No other CBE student trips are currently scheduled to or through London in the immediate future, she added.

Geyer pointed parents or community members to an FAQ document released last fall after the 2015 Paris attacks with information related to how trips are planned, required approvals and risk assessment.