Pickering man charged after walking through wooded area with sword, crossbow

A 22-year-old man is facing two weapons charges after being spotted walking with a sword and crossbow through a wooded area in Pickering.

Observations by the public helped Durham Regional Police locate the man in the Liverpool Road and Finch Avenue area around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the man was allegedly found with a concealed knife and taken into custody.

Matthew Lombardi of Pickering has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was released on a promise to appear.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.