Pickering man charged after walking through wooded area with sword, crossbow
A A
A 22-year-old man is facing two weapons charges after being spotted walking with a sword and crossbow through a wooded area in Pickering.
Observations by the public helped Durham Regional Police locate the man in the Liverpool Road and Finch Avenue area around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the man was allegedly found with a concealed knife and taken into custody.
Matthew Lombardi of Pickering has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.
He was released on a promise to appear.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.